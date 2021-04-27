  • Tue. Apr 27th, 2021
General

Puerto Rico: Alejandro Carrasco Sentenced for Bribery

Former Attorney for Municipalities in Puerto Rico, Alejandro Carrasco Sentenced for Bribery

(STL.News) A former attorney for three municipalities in Puerto Rico was sentenced today to 10 years in prison after he was convicted of four counts of bribery with respect to programs receiving federal funds.

Alejandro Carrasco, 64, of San Juan, was convicted by a federal jury of four counts of bribery with respect to programs receiving federal funds on Dec. 11, 2019.  According to evidence introduced at trial, at various times between July 2009 and June 2012, Carrasco was an attorney providing legal services to the Puerto Rican Municipalities of Barceloneta, Rio Grande, and Juncos.  During that time, he accepted bribes, disguised as legal fees, from a contractor in exchange for agreeing to assist the contractor in obtaining contracts with the three municipalities.

The evidence introduced at trial revealed that, in total, Carrasco accepted more than $180,000 in bribes in exchange for helping the contractor obtain more than approximately $2.3 million in municipal contracts.  The evidence also revealed that Carrasco urged the contractor to bribe other public officials in the municipalities.

Acting Assistant Attorney General Nicholas L. McQuaid of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division and Special Agent in Charge Rafael Riviere of the FBI’s San Juan Field Office made the announcement.

The FBI’s San Juan Field Office investigated the case.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Puerto Rico indicted the case.  Trial Attorneys James I. Pearce and Nicole R. Lockhart of the Criminal Division’s Public Integrity Section prosecuted the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

Waqar Nawaz has published content for STL.News for approximately three years. He is dedicated to publishing news released by the US Department of Justice. He actively monitors the web for fresh releases to help keep the public informed.

