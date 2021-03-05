Pueblo: Paul Wollweber sentenced for sexual abuse

Former detention center officer, Paul Wollweber sentenced to eight months in halfway house for sexual abuse

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M (STL.News) Paul Wollweber, 41, an enrolled member of the Pueblo of Acoma, was sentenced in federal court on Feb. 25 to eight months at a halfway house for abusive sexual contact. Wollweber pleaded guilty on Oct. 28, 2019.

According to the plea agreement, on Aug. 29, 2015, while working as a detention center officer at the Acoma Detention Facility, Wollweber sexual abused of a female inmate. Wollweber touched the victim’s chest and continued to place his hands around her lower back and under her clothes. Wollweber also forced the victim to engage in kissing. The victim pushed Wollweber away to stop him from kissing and grabbing her. The Acoma Detention Facility is located on the Pueblo of Acoma, Indian Country.

In addition to his sentence, Wollweber will also be required to register as a sex offender.

The case was investigated by agents of the Bureau of Indian Affairs, Southern Pueblos District. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Novaline D. Wilson and Raquel Ruiz Velez prosecuted this case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today