Public Warning: Please Report Scam Calls

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (STL.News) It has come to our attention that a number of residents in various parts of the state have received scam calls that falsely claimed to be from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Jefferson City, Mo. In some instances, the caller claimed to be with Cyber Crimes and said they (the receiver of the call) had a phone that was identified as a phone used in a cyber crime.

The public should be on the alert for such calls, and aware that the U.S. Attorney’s Office does not contact the public in this manner. If you receive such a call, please contact the FBI at 816-512-8200.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today