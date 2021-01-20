Procter & Gamble CFO on Q2 earnings beat and raised outlook

(STL.News) Procter & Gamble on Wednesday raised its outlook after its fiscal second-quarter revenue rose 8%, fueled by higher demand for its cleaning products and shaving and styling products as the pandemic continues to guide consumer behavior. Jon Moeller, vice chairman, CFO and COO of Procter & Gamble, joined “Squawk Box” on Wednesday to discuss.

P&G specializes in personal health/consumer health and hygiene products. Founded in 1837 and is now a DJIA component, S&P 100 component, S&P 500 component with its stock trading on the NYSE. NYSE Ticker: PG

YouTube video provided courtesy of CNBC-TV