(STL.News) Tiger Woods suffered “multiple open fractures” to his right leg in a serious car crash in Los Angeles.

The 15-time major champion is “awake, responsive and recovering in his hospital room”, according to a statement on his Twitter page.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva said Mr. Woods’ car was traveling at a “relatively greater speed than normal” descending down a hill in an area notorious for a “high frequency of accidents”.

Sky’s Sally Lockwood reports from Los Angeles.

