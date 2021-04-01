Prison Inmate, 2 Others Charged in A Conspiracy

Prison Inmate, Two Others Charged in Amphetamines Distribution Conspiracy

PROVIDENCE (STL.News) An ACI inmate who is alleged to have continued to operate a drug trafficking business while incarcerated at the ACI, the inmate’s girlfriend, whom he allegedly instructed by telephone from inside the ACI on how to continue to operate the business, and an alleged supplier of amphetamine pills for them to sell, have been charged by way of federal criminal complaints filed in U.S. District Court.

Arrested today as he exited the ACI on charges of conspiracy to possess amphetamines with intent to distribute and possession of amphetamine with intent to distribute, Ronald M. Kramer, 36, of Providence, is also charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. It is alleged in court documents that Kramer, previously convicted and sentenced on state robbery, breaking and entering/domestic, and felony assault charges, instructed his girlfriend, Rebecca L. Beauchamp, 36, of North Providence not only on how to continue his drug trafficking business, but also about how to locate and sell a firearm he owned. Beauchamp allegedly sold the gun to an undercover ATF agent.

It is alleged in court documents that on February 18, 2021, the same day Kramer was detained at the ACI on drunk driving, obstruction, and resisting arrest charges following his arrest by Providence Police, he began a long series of telephone conversations, often multiple times a day, with Beauchamp instructing her on contacting his supplier of amphetamine drugs and his customers, guiding her on executing drug transactions, and about how to locate and sell his gun.

According to court documents, at Kramer’s direction, numerous sales of varying quantities of amphetamines were allegedly conducted, including several sales made to undercover ATF agents.

As part of the investigation, on March 19, 2021, law enforcement agents executed a federal court-authorized search at the home of Davith Hoy, 41, of Cranston, the alleged supplier of amphetamines to Kramer and Beauchamp. Agents seized approximately 3,900 amphetamine (Adderall) pills, 110.6 grams of pills that tested positive for the presence of fentanyl, a pill press, and various items used in the packaging and sale of drugs. Hoy shares the residence with his wife and their three young children.

Hoy was arrested on charges of possession of amphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute. Hoy was ordered detained in federal custody.

Today, law enforcement agents executed a court-authorized search at the North Providence residence of Rebecca Beauchamp, and arrested Beauchamp on charges of conspiracy to possess amphetamines with intent to distribute and possession of amphetamine with intent to distribute. Agents seized a small amount of amphetamine pills and approximately $11,000 in currency. Beauchamp was released on unsecured bond following an initial appearance in U.S. District Court.

The arrest and filing of criminal complaints in this matter against Kramer, Beauchamp, and Hoy are announced by Acting United States Attorney Richard B. Myrus, Special Agent in Charge of the Boston Field Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Kelly D. Brady, and Providence Police Chief Colonel Hugh T. Clements, Jr.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney William J. Ferland.

A federal criminal complaint is merely an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Acting United States Attorney Myrus acknowledges and thanks the Rhode Island Department of the Attorney General, Rhode Island Department of Corrections, United States Postal Inspection Service, United States Marshals Service, Rhode Island State Police, and the Pawtucket, Providence, Cranston, and North Providence Police Departments for their assistance in the investigation of this case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today