  • Wed. May 12th, 2021
General

Priscilla Evans Sentenced for Conspiracy to Filing False Tax Returns

Waqar Nawaz

ByWaqar Nawaz

May 12, 2021 , Rocky Mount, tax returns, US Department of Justice
Priscilla Evans Sentenced for Conspiracy to Filing False Tax Returns

Rocky Mount Tax Return Preparer, Priscilla Evans Sentenced for Conspiracy to Filing False Tax Returns

NEW BERN, N.C (STL.News) A Rocky Mount, NC woman was sentenced yesterday to twenty-four (24) months imprisonment and ordered to pay $229,000 in restitution for committing conspiracy to prepare and file false tax returns.

According to court documents, Priscilla Evans, 65 years old, conspired with others to file false tax returns for the 2011 through 2016 tax years for clients of Community Tax Services LLC located in Rocky Mount, North Carolina.  Evans and her co-conspirators filed tax returns that claimed false education credits, among other illegitimate items, in order to fraudulently generate clients’ tax refunds.  According to the IRS, the three-year scam resulted in a loss of more than $2 million in tax dollars.  On July 14, 2020, Evans pled guilty to the charge.

G. Norman Acker, III, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, made the announcement after sentencing by United States District Judge Louise W. Flanagan.  The Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigations (IRS-CI) assisted in this investigation.  Assistant U.S. Attorney Ethan Ontjes is prosecuting the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

Waqar Nawaz

Waqar Nawaz

Waqar Nawaz has published content for STL.News for approximately three years. He is dedicated to publishing news released by the US Department of Justice. He actively monitors the web for fresh releases to help keep the public informed.

Related Post

General
Narcotics Distributor Designated under the Kingpin Act
May 12, 2021 Waqar Nawaz
General
Michael Gonzalez Sentenced For Federal Firearm Offense
May 12, 2021 Waqar Nawaz
General
Jennifer Arbittier Williams Recognizes National Police Week
May 11, 2021 Waqar Nawaz