Presidential Message on Kwanzaa, 2020

Washington, DC (STL.News) The White House released the following statement:

The First Lady and I send our best wishes to all those observing Kwanzaa.

For many, today marks the first day in a weeklong celebration of African culture and heritage. As families, friends, and communities light the Kinara over the next 7 days, our Nation honors the indelible contributions of African Americans to the strength and vitality of the United States.

During this time, we send season’s greetings to those celebrating and pray for the health, happiness, and unity of all Americans in the New Year.