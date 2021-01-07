President Trump’s Executive Order on COVID-19 Vaccines

President Trump’s Executive Order on Ensuring Access to United States Government COVID-19 Vaccines

(STL.News) On December 8, President Trump issued the Executive Order on Ensuring Access to United States Government COVID-19 Vaccines. The Executive Order provides a mandate for the United States to facilitate international access to safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines, reaffirming the United States’ leadership and our commitment to help the world end this pandemic.

Through Operation Warp Speed, the Administration has led a historic collaboration between the U.S. private sector and U.S. health and regulatory agencies to accelerate the development, testing, approval, and manufacturing of COVID-19 vaccines while maintaining the highest quality, efficacy, and safety standards. Bolstering global public confidence in these life-saving vaccines will be critical as their supply and distribution increases to meet global needs.

Source: STATE.Gov