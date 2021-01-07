President Trump’s Executive Order on COVID-19 Vaccines

(STL.News) On December 8, President Trump issued the Executive Order on Ensuring Access to United States Government COVID-19 Vaccines. The Executive Order provides a mandate for the United States to facilitate international access to safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines, reaffirming the United States’ leadership and our commitment to help the world end this pandemic.
Through Operation Warp Speed, the Administration has led a historic collaboration between the U.S. private sector and U.S. health and regulatory agencies to accelerate the development, testing, approval, and manufacturing of COVID-19 vaccines while maintaining the highest quality, efficacy, and safety standards. Bolstering global public confidence in these life-saving vaccines will be critical as their supply and distribution increases to meet global needs.
U.S.-Slovenia Sign Nuclear Cooperation Memorandum of Understanding (STL.News) The United States and Slovenia signed a…
Special Envoy Rayburn Travel to Israel, Turkey, Egypt, Bahrain, and Northeast Syria (STL.News) Special Envoy…
The United States Sanctions IRGC Facilitators in Iran and an IRGC Official in Yemen (STL.News)…