General

President Biden Approves Emergency Declaration for Texas

BySTLNEWS

Feb 15, 2021 , ,
President Biden Approves Emergency Declaration for Texas

WASHINGTON, DC (STL.News) FEMA announced federal emergency aid had been made available to the state of Texas to supplement state, tribal, and local recovery efforts in areas affected by a severe winter storm beginning on Feb. 11, 2021, and continuing.

The president’s action authorizes FEMA to coordinate all disaster relief efforts, which have the purpose of alleviating the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population and of providing appropriate assistance for required emergency measures, authorized under Title V of the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act, to save lives and to protect property and public health and safety, and to lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe in all 254 Texas counties.

Specifically, FEMA is authorized to identify, mobilize, and provide at its discretion, equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the emergency’s impacts.  Emergency protective measures for mass care and sheltering and direct federal assistance will be provided at 75% federal funding.

Jerry S. Thomas has been named as the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal response operations for the affected area.  Additional designations may be made later if requested by the state and warranted by further assessments.

By STLNEWS

STL.News is owned and operated by STL.News, LLC. We publish States Top Leading News. Our news is timely, unbiased and content is obtained direct from the source to obtain reliable information. Additionally, we will publish YouTube news video from major media companies.

Related Post

General

Russia: women form human chain in Navalny Moscow protest

Feb 14, 2021 STLNEWS
General

Afghanistan: Fuel Truck Explodes

Feb 14, 2021 STLNEWS
General

Hong Kong lawyers expressed concerns over Proposed immigration law

Feb 14, 2021 STLNEWS

Leave a Reply

Most Recent

General

President Biden Approves Emergency Declaration for Texas

Feb 15, 2021 STLNEWS
Health

Lebanon COVID-19 News: mass inoculation drive begins

Feb 15, 2021 STLNEWS
Business

Sensex hits record high of 52,000 mark

Feb 15, 2021 STLNEWS
Politics

Myanmar army suspends laws limiting forces and hunts protest backers

Feb 15, 2021 STLNEWS