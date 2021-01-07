Secretary Pompeo’s Meeting with Slovenian Foreign Minister Logar

The following is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Cale Brown:

(STL.News) Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo met with Slovenian Foreign Minister Anže Logar today in Washington, D.C. Secretary Pompeo and Foreign Minister Logar discussed the importance of energy security and how civil nuclear cooperation can strengthen the strategic bilateral relationship. Both leaders noted the anticipated signature of the U.S.-Slovenia Nuclear Cooperation Memorandum of Understanding scheduled for December 8. They also welcomed establishment of a U.S.-Slovenian Strategic Dialogue to further strengthen our foreign and security policy cooperation, advance economic prosperity for our two nations, and enhance our longstanding people-to-people ties. Secretary Pompeo and Foreign Minister Logar agreed on the need for coordinated action to defend our shared values and interests from threats posed by malign actors. Secretary Pompeo also congratulated Slovenia for officially declaring Hizballah in its entirety a terrorist organization.

Source: STATE.Gov