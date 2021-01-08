Secretary Pompeo’s Call with Singaporean Foreign Minister Balakrishnan

The below is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Cale Brown:

(STL.News) Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke today with Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan. Secretary Pompeo and Foreign Minister Balakrishnan reaffirmed the importance of U.S.-Singapore bilateral relations and discussed ways to expand our cooperation further on COVID-19, regional priorities, counterproliferation, and other issues of mutual interest.

Source: STATE.Gov