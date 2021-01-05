Categories: Politics

Pompeo’s Call with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan

The following is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Cale Brown:

(STL.News) Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke today with?Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud. Secretary Pompeo and Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan discussed the efforts to overcome divisions between Gulf countries needed to deter Iran’s aggressive acts in?the region and the mutual determination to achieve an inclusive political solution to the conflict in Yemen. They also discussed the strong bilateral security and economic partnership between the United States and Saudi Arabia, U.S. support for Saudi Arabia’s economic and social transformation under Vision 2030, and the importance of continued progress on human rights. Secretary Pompeo also expressed concern for wrongfully detained U.S. citizens and human rights activists in the Kingdom and asked that the cases be resolved fairly and expeditiously.

SOURCE: STATE.Gov

