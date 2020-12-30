Pompeo’s Call with Prime Minister Barzani

Secretary Pompeo’s Call with Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government Prime Minister Barzani

The below is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Cale Brown:?

(STL.News) Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke today with Iraqi Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani. Secretary Pompeo appreciated efforts by the Government of Iraq and the Kurdistan Regional Government to reach a budget deal and encouraged all sides to remain committed to an equitable outcome. The Secretary and Prime Minister Barzani discussed regional security challenges, de-escalation at the border, and the need for continued, close cooperation between the Coalition, United States, Government of Iraq, and the Kurdistan Regional Government.

Source: STATE.Gov