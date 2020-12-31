Secretary Pompeo’s Call with Philippine Secretary of Foreign Affairs Locsin

The below is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Cale Brown:

(STL.News) Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke today with Philippine Secretary of Foreign Affairs Teodoro Locsin, Jr. Secretary Pompeo and Secretary Locsin discussed opportunities to further reinforce the U.S.-Philippine alliance and the binding nature of the 2016 arbitral tribunal award on all parties in the South China Sea. The two secretaries also discussed the economic, security, democratic, and people-to-people ties that make up the strong bond between our two countries.

Source: STATE.Gov