Pompeo to Deliver Remarks at Georgia Institute of Technology

Secretary Pompeo to Deliver Remarks at Georgia Institute of Technology

(STL.News) Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo will deliver remarks on the China challenge to U.S. national security and academic freedom at Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta, Georgia, at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 9, 2020.

