Governor Polis Takes Action in Response to COVID-19 Pandemic

DENVER (STL.News) Governor Polis took action in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Polis extended an Executive Order pertaining to juvenile justice. He also released two new Executive Orders; one which will allow Local Public Health Agencies to reallocate contract dollars for COVID-19 response and one to allow veterinarians to provide telehealth services.

SOURCE: COLORADO.Gov