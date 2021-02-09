General

Pittsburgh: Sandra Wilson Gets Jail Time to Distribute K-2

ByEditor 4

Feb 9, 2021 , , ,
Pittsburgh: Sandra Wilson Gets Jail Time to Distribute K-2

Pittsburgh Woman, Sandra Wilson Gets Jail Time for Conspiring to Distribute K-2 Synthetic Cannabinoids into Prisons

PITTSBURGH (STL.News) Sandra Wilson was sentenced to eight months in prison for conspiring to distribute K2 controlled substances (Schedule I synthetic cannabinoids) in 2018, United States Attorney Scott W. Brady announced today.

Wilson, age 29, of Pittsburgh, was sentenced by United States District Judge J. Nicholas Ranjan.  Judge Ranjan also directed that Wilson serve three years of supervised release following her prison sentence.

Wilson distributed K2 controlled substances into prisons.  She did so for at least several months in 2018.  She acquired the K2 controlled substances from other dealers and at one point manufactured some of the K2 controlled substances.

Assistant United States Attorney Craig W. Haller prosecuted this case on behalf of the United States.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, the Internal Revenue Service-Criminal Investigation, the Federal Bureau of Prisons, and the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General led the multi-agency investigation that also included the United States Postal Inspection Service, the Beaver County District Attorney’s Office, the Department of Homeland Security/Homeland Security Investigations, the Pittsburgh Police Department, the United States Marshals Service, the Pennsylvania State Police, the Munhall Police Department, the Robinson Township Police Department, the McKees Rocks Police Department, the Stowe Township Police Department, the Etna Police Department, and the Erie County District Attorney’s Office.

This prosecution is a result of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) investigation.  OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles high-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten communities throughout the United States.  OCDETF uses a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

By Editor 4

STL.News is owned and operated by STL.News, LLC. We publish States Top Leading News. Our content is distributed to the major search engines and is shown on Google News, Bing News, Yandex News, News Break App, News360.com, and shared on our social media network. Our news is timely, unbiased and content is obtained direct from the source.

Related Post

General

Worchester: Veronica Lewis Pleads Guilty To Multiple Crimes

Feb 9, 2021 Editor 4
General

Daniel Lee Sentenced for Smuggling Erectile Dysfunction Drug

Feb 9, 2021 Editor 4
General

Honduras: Angel Roberto Lopez Sentenced For Illegal Reentry

Feb 9, 2021 Editor 4

Leave a Reply

Most Recent

Entertainment

NC Education Lottery: Lidia Morris Mines $200,000 prize

Feb 9, 2021 Publisher3
Entertainment

Missouri Lottery: Ryan Mettes Wins $73,670 Club Keno Prize

Feb 9, 2021 Publisher3
Entertainment

Michigan Lottery: Nikki Clemons Wins Excellence in Education Award

Feb 9, 2021 Publisher3
General

Worchester: Veronica Lewis Pleads Guilty To Multiple Crimes

Feb 9, 2021 Editor 4