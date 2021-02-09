Pittsburgh: Sandra Wilson Gets Jail Time to Distribute K-2

Pittsburgh Woman, Sandra Wilson Gets Jail Time for Conspiring to Distribute K-2 Synthetic Cannabinoids into Prisons

PITTSBURGH (STL.News) Sandra Wilson was sentenced to eight months in prison for conspiring to distribute K2 controlled substances (Schedule I synthetic cannabinoids) in 2018, United States Attorney Scott W. Brady announced today.

Wilson, age 29, of Pittsburgh, was sentenced by United States District Judge J. Nicholas Ranjan. Judge Ranjan also directed that Wilson serve three years of supervised release following her prison sentence.

Wilson distributed K2 controlled substances into prisons. She did so for at least several months in 2018. She acquired the K2 controlled substances from other dealers and at one point manufactured some of the K2 controlled substances.

Assistant United States Attorney Craig W. Haller prosecuted this case on behalf of the United States.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, the Internal Revenue Service-Criminal Investigation, the Federal Bureau of Prisons, and the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General led the multi-agency investigation that also included the United States Postal Inspection Service, the Beaver County District Attorney’s Office, the Department of Homeland Security/Homeland Security Investigations, the Pittsburgh Police Department, the United States Marshals Service, the Pennsylvania State Police, the Munhall Police Department, the Robinson Township Police Department, the McKees Rocks Police Department, the Stowe Township Police Department, the Etna Police Department, and the Erie County District Attorney’s Office.

This prosecution is a result of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles high-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten communities throughout the United States. OCDETF uses a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today