Pittsburgh: George Goodwin Admits Distributing Videos

Pittsburgh Man, George Goodwin Admits Distributing Videos of Children Engaged in Sex with Adults

PITTSBURGH, PA (STL.News) A resident of Pittsburgh, PA pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of distribution of material depicting the sexual exploitation of children, Acting United States Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman announced today.

George Goodwin, 49, pleaded guilty to one count before United States District Judge Nicholas Ranjan.

In connection with the guilty plea, the court was advised that on March 8, 2020, Goodwin was engaged in an internet chat when he distributed two videos of prepubescent children engaged in sexual acts with adults. The Court was also advised that the investigation of Goodwin involved multiple search warrants and the discovery of a large collection of child pornography, including videos that depicted sadistic and masochistic abuse of prepubescent children.

Judge Ranjan scheduled sentencing for Sept. 7, 2021. The law provides for a total sentence of 20 years in prison, a fine of $250,000, or both. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed is based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Pending sentencing, the court released Goodwin on home detention and required a $50,000 bond.

Assistant United States Attorney Lee J. Karl is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted the investigation that led to the prosecution of Goodwin.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today