  • Tue. May 4th, 2021
General

Pittsburgh: George Goodwin Admits Distributing Videos

Waqar Nawaz

ByWaqar Nawaz

May 4, 2021 , Pittsburgh, US Department of Justice
Pittsburgh: George Goodwin Admits Distributing Videos

Pittsburgh Man, George Goodwin Admits Distributing Videos of Children Engaged in Sex with Adults

PITTSBURGH, PA (STL.News) A resident of Pittsburgh, PA pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of distribution of material depicting the sexual exploitation of children, Acting United States Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman announced today.

George Goodwin, 49, pleaded guilty to one count before United States District Judge Nicholas Ranjan.

In connection with the guilty plea, the court was advised that on March 8, 2020, Goodwin was engaged in an internet chat when he distributed two videos of prepubescent children engaged in sexual acts with adults.  The Court was also advised that the investigation of Goodwin involved multiple search warrants and the discovery of a large collection of child pornography, including videos that depicted sadistic and masochistic abuse of prepubescent children.

Judge Ranjan scheduled sentencing for Sept. 7, 2021.  The law provides for a total sentence of 20 years in prison, a fine of $250,000, or both.  Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed is based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Pending sentencing, the court released Goodwin on home detention and required a $50,000 bond.

Assistant United States Attorney Lee J. Karl is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted the investigation that led to the prosecution of Goodwin.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

Waqar Nawaz

Waqar Nawaz

Waqar Nawaz has published content for STL.News for approximately three years. He is dedicated to publishing news released by the US Department of Justice. He actively monitors the web for fresh releases to help keep the public informed.

Related Post

General
Ramiro Ortiz Perez Sentenced for Federal Firearms Violations
May 4, 2021 Waqar Nawaz
General
Texan Sentenced In CARES Act Unemployment Fraud Scheme
May 4, 2021 Waqar Nawaz
General
Pierre Christian Sentenced For Role In Drug Trafficking Operation
May 4, 2021 Waqar Nawaz