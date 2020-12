Phillips 66 to Announce Fourth-Quarter Financial Results

HOUSTON, TX (STL.News) Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) executive management will host a conference call webcast at noon EST on Friday, January 29, 2021 to discuss the company’s fourth-quarter 2020 financial results, which will be released earlier that day, and provide an update on strategic initiatives.

To access the webcast, go to the Phillips 66 Investors site, http://www.phillips66.com/investors, and click on “Events and Presentations.” A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Investors site approximately two hours after the live call, and a transcript will be available at a later date.

