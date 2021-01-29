Phillips 66 News: Fourth-Quarter 2020 Financial Results

HOUSTON, TX (STL.News) Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX), a diversified energy manufacturing and logistics company, announces a fourth-quarter 2020 loss of $539 million, compared with a loss of $799 million in the third quarter of 2020. Excluding special items of $32 million, the company had an adjusted loss of $507 million in the fourth quarter, compared with a third-quarter adjusted loss of $1 million.

“2020 was a year of unprecedented challenges,” said Greg Garland, chairman and CEO of Phillips 66. “We took early, decisive steps to reduce costs and capital spending, secure additional liquidity and suspend share repurchases. These actions, combined with cash flow generation from our diversified portfolio, provided us with financial flexibility to maintain our strong investment grade credit ratings and sustain the dividend. We are focused on the health and safety of our employees, their families and our communities as we deliver products that are essential to the global economy.

“During the year, we reached major Midstream growth project milestones. We completed the Gray Oak Pipeline, our largest pipeline project to date. Gray Oak connects to the South Texas Gateway Terminal, which began crude oil export operations across two new docks. At the Sweeny Hub, we finished the Phase 2 expansion, adding two fractionators and storage capacity at Clemens Caverns. At Beaumont, the fourth dock began operations, and 2.2 million barrels of crude oil storage were placed into service.

“CPChem polyethylene sales volumes set a new record in 2020, meeting global consumer demand, including for food packaging and medical supplies. In Refining, we announced the Rodeo Renewed project to meet the growing demand for renewable energy. Marketing and Specialties reported one of its strongest financial performances.

“In 2020, our employees delivered exceptional operating performance, achieving record results in personal safety, process safety and environmental performance. We also advanced our digital transformation efforts, fostered innovation across our company and implemented new technologies, including digital systems for work processes and artificial intelligence to predict maintenance requirements and optimize processing unit performance.

“Looking ahead, we are optimistic about the impact of the COVID-19 vaccines on the economic recovery, as well as opportunities for value creation across our portfolio, including investments in a lower-carbon future. We remain committed to disciplined capital allocation and a strong balance sheet.”

NOTE: this is NOT the complete release.

Please refer to Phillips 66 website for complete detail