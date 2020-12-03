Philadelphia: Gary Mitchell Sentenced for Escape from Halfway House

Convicted Felon, Gary Mitchell Sentenced to Additional Eight Months in Prison for Escape from Halfway House

CAMDEN, N.J (STL.News) A convicted felon was sentenced today to an additional eight months in prison for escaping from a halfway house, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito announced.

Gary Mitchell, 60, of Philadelphia, previously pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Noel L. Hillman to an information charging him with one count of escape. Judge Hillman imposed the sentence today by videoconference.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court:

On May 20, 2008, Mitchell was sentenced to 151 months in prison following his conviction for bank robbery in the District of New Jersey. On Feb. 5, 2018, Mitchell was transferred to the custody of Kintock Residential Re-entry Center, a halfway house in Bridgeton, New Jersey. On May 24, 2018, after failing to return after being issued a medical pass, Mitchell was charged with escape.

Mitchell was sentenced to today to serve an additional term of eight months in prison for the escape conviction, which will run consecutively to his original sentence for the bank robbery. As a result of his escape, he has lost an additional 425 days of good time credit, which he must now serve.

U.S. Attorney Carpenito credited special agents of the U.S. Marshals Service, under the direction of Marshal Juan Mattos, with the investigation leading to today’s sentencing.

The government is represented by U.S. Attorney Andrew Carey, Attorney in Charge of the Camden Office.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

