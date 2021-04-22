Pharmacy Agrees to Pay to Resolve Alleged Violations

Booneville Pharmacy Agrees to Pay $250,000 to Resolve Alleged Violations of the Controlled Substances Act

LEXINGTON, KY (STL.News) A Booneville, Kentucky pharmacy, Public Drug Company, d/b/a Booneville Discount Drugs, has agreed to pay the United States $250,000 to settle civil allegations that it failed to make and maintain complete and accurate records of its controlled substances, in violation of the federal Controlled Substances Act (“CSA”).

Under the CSA, pharmacies authorized to possess controlled substances are required to maintain complete and accurate records of each controlled substance received, dispensed, and disposed. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (“DEA”) has the authority to inspect the records of these pharmacies and verify that their controlled substances records are complete and accurate in compliance with the CSA.

The United States alleged that Booneville Discount Drugs failed to maintain complete and accurate records of its controlled substances inventories from November 25, 2016 to April 25, 2018. In an audit performed by the DEA, Booneville Discount Drugs’ records did not account for observed shortages of oxycodone and methadone in its inventories during this time period. Booneville Discount Drugs also self-disclosed its recordkeeping discrepancies of controlled substances to the DEA.

The Government’s work in this investigation illustrates its commitment to combatting violations of controlled substances laws.

The DEA, Diversion Control Division conducted the investigation of alleged violations. Assistant United States Attorney Meghan Stubblebine represented the United States. The claims resolved by the settlement are allegations only, and there has been no determination of liability.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today