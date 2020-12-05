ARABIAN SEA (STL.News) The guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104) fires its Phalanx Close-In Weapons System (CIWS) in the Arabian Sea, Dec. 2. Sterett is part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce.

(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Drace Wilson)

YouTube video provided courtesy of the US Navy

