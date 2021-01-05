Categories: General

Peter McCoy Launches Campaign to Thank Law Enforcement Officers

U.S. Attorney Peter McCoy Launches Campaign to Thank Law Enforcement Officers

Campaign Comes in Recognition of Law Enforcement Appreciation Day on January 9

Columbia, S.C (STL.News) With the national Law Enforcement Appreciation Day on Saturday, U.S. Attorney Peter McCoy announced today the launch of his office’s “Thank a Law Enforcement Officer” campaign.  The campaign encourages the public to send thank you notes to the law enforcement offices in their area.

“Each and every day, our law enforcement officers put on their uniforms and leave the safety of their homes and the comfort of their families to protect and serve our communities,” said U.S. Attorney McCoy. “Some days on the job, they are put in extremely dangerous situations; and, unfortunately, some give their lives to protect ours.  This campaign ensures our law enforcement officers know how much we appreciate their sacrifice.  We stand with them as they work to make our communities safer.”

Due to COVID-19, U.S. Attorney McCoy encourages the public to mail the thank you notes to the law enforcement offices, instead of dropping them off in person.  Additionally, the Law Enforcement Coordinator for the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Lori Vernali, can help distribute the thank you notes.

“The U.S. Attorney’s Office cannot complete the work it does without the support of our law enforcement partners,” said Vernali. “Should the public have any trouble determining the offices that have jurisdiction in their area, we are here to help deliver the messages to the appropriate agencies for them.”

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

Editor 4

STL.News is owned and operated by STL.News, LLC. We publish States Top Leading News. Our content is distributed to the major search engines and is shown on Google News, Bing News, Yandex News, News Break App, News360.com, and shared on our social media network. Our news is timely, unbiased and content is obtained direct from the source.

Share
Published by
Editor 4
Tags: Campaign to ThankLaw EnforcementPeter McCoyUS Department of Justice
2 hours ago

Recent Posts

Sudan’s State Sponsor of Terrorism Designation Rescinded

Sudan’s State Sponsor of Terrorism Designation Rescinded (STL.News) Sudan’s designation as a State Sponsor of…

1 second ago

Pompeo With Alex Marlow of Breitbart News Radio

Secretary Michael R. Pompeo With Alex Marlow of Breitbart News Radio on SiriusXM Patriot (STL.News)…

3 seconds ago

Indiana Governor Statement on March Madness in Indiana

Holcomb Statement on March Madness in Indiana INDIANAPOLIS (STL.News) Governor Eric J. Holcomb offered the…

18 mins ago