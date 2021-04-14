Pennsylvania: Sharp Bringing Jobs to Lehigh Valley Region

Gov. Wolf Announces Packaging Manufacturer Bringing Hundreds of New Jobs to Lehigh Valley Region after Expanding with Third PA Location

Harrisburg, PA (STL.News) Governor Tom Wolf announced that Sharp, a global leader in advanced clinical supply chain services and contract pharmaceutical packaging with a strong presence in Pennsylvania, will expand operations at existing facilities in Allentown and Conshohocken and into a third facility in Macungie Borough, Lehigh County, retaining 1,092 current positions and creating 335 new, full-time jobs over the next three years.

“My administration is thrilled to support Sharp—whose history in the Lehigh Valley is established and dates back decades—as it continues to expand and grow its’ teams and capabilities in the commonwealth,” said Gov. Wolf. “This expansion is a testament to the strength of Pennsylvania’s manufacturing sector and will bring new jobs and opportunities, at a critical time in pandemic recovery, to all three facilities and their communities.”

The company will increase its manufacturing capacity by upgrading and partially re-purposing some of its four-facility Allentown campus, upgrade and obtain new machinery and equipment for its two-facility Conshohocken site, and carry out building improvements and obtain new machinery and equipment at its recently acquired 170,000 sq. ft. facility in Macungie Borough.

“Sharp has a long history and a proven commitment to the Lehigh Valley area and to our site in Conshohocken and as this investment demonstrates, we will continue to offer career opportunities and skills training within our local communities, as our employees deliver vital packaging services for our pharmaceutical clients,” said Sharp President Kevin Orfan.

Sharp received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for a $140,400 workforce development grant through the WEDnet program to help the company train workers, a $1.25 million Pennsylvania First grant, and $670,000 in Job Creation Tax Credits (JCTC) to be distributed upon the creation of new jobs. The company has committed to investing $42.9 million into the project.

The project was coordinated by the Governor’s Action Team, an experienced group of economic development professionals who report directly to the governor and work with businesses that are considering locating or expanding in Pennsylvania.

Sharp, which is part of UDG Healthcare plc, has an international footprint with facilities in the United Kingdom, Belgium, and the Netherlands and has been delivering safe, high-quality, contract packaging services to the world’s biggest healthcare brands for more than 65 years. The organization has state-of-the-art facilities in the United States, United Kingdom, Belgium and the Netherlands and over 32 clinical depots globally, covering every region of the world.