Pennsylvania: Racial Violence Against Asian Pacific Americans

Statement by the Pennsylvania Governor’s Advisory Commission on Asian Pacific American Affairs Condemning Racial Violence Against Asian Pacific Americans

Harrisburg, PA (STL.News) The Governor’s Advisory Commission on Asian Pacific American Affairs condemns the recent attacks on Asian Pacific Americans across the nation and calls for all Pennsylvanians to stand up against anti-Asian hate and racism in all forms.

From Oakland, California to Brooklyn, New York, innocent Asian elders have been severely injured or killed in wanton acts of violence. Here in Pennsylvania, witnesses have reported more insidious forms of hate, including threats of bodily harm to Asian American high school students and the casual use of the term “COVID” to name Asian-influenced food. This targeting of our Asian and Asian American community members is part of a long history of anti-Asian racism in the United States – from the Chinese Exclusion Act to Japanese Internment during World War II. Hate and racism have no place in Pennsylvania. Whether it is hateful rhetoric against a religion; discriminating against someone from receiving service because of their gender identity; or excessive use of violence by police because of the color of a person’s skin; we stand against all forms of social injustice.

If you see a hate crime occur, call 9-1-1. Non-emergency hate crimes and discriminatory acts should be reported to state and local police, the FBI, the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security, or the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission.