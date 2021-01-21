Pennsylvania Oag Alert: Possible Delays In Stimulus Check Deliveries

Oag Alert: Possible Delays In Stimulus Check Deliveries For People Who Used Tax Preparation Companies To File Taxes

HARRISBURG, PA (STL.News) — Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro is today alerting consumers that certain Pennsylvanians may experience delays in receiving their federal stimulus checks.

“As federal stimulus checks are being distributed to Pennsylvanians, there may be some delays,” said Attorney General Shapiro. “If you’re eligible for a stimulus check and haven’t received one, you can call the IRS or visit their website to file a complaint.”

Tax preparation companies, like H&R Block and Intuit, use temporary bank accounts when they assist with filing tax returns. Unfortunately, the IRS used that information to issue stimulus checks, and therefore, some of the checks have been held up.

Pennsylvanians who are affected by this issue and have not yet received their stimulus checks should expect to receive them after February 1, when the IRS issues a second round of payments through mailed checks.

If you qualify, and have not yet received your stimulus check, you can contact the IRS at 1-800-919-9835 or go to www.irs.gov/coronavirus/get-my-payment.