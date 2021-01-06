Pennsylvania Lottery: Ticket Worth $1 Million Sold in Beaver County

Middletown, PA (STL.News) A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 ticket sold for the Monday, January 4 drawing matched all five balls drawn, 07-16-21-23-27, to win $1 million, less withholding. CoGo’s, 2399 Duss Ave., Ambridge, earns a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated. Cash 5 prizes expire one year from the drawing date. Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Cash 5 ticket should contact the nearest Lottery office for further instructions or call 1-800-692-7481.
More than 58,800 other Cash 5 tickets also won prizes in the drawing. Players should check every ticket, every time, and claim lower-tier prizes at a Lottery retailer.
