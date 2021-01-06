Pennsylvania Lottery: more than $800 Million in Jackpots up for grabs

Mega Millions® Jackpot is $447 Million; Powerball® Jackpot is $410 Million

Middletown, PA (STL.News) Two multi-state game jackpots are offering a combined total of $857 million for tonight’s Mega Millions® drawing and Wednesday night’s Powerball® drawing. This is the highest combined jackpot total for Mega Millions® and Powerball® since October 2018, when the Mega Millions® jackpot reached its all-time record of $1.537 billion. This is the third time that both games have simultaneously had jackpots larger than $400 million.

Drawn tonight, the Mega Millions® jackpot offers an annuity value of $447 million and a cash prize of $339.6 million, making it the ninth largest in the game’s history. Just three years ago, a $451 million jackpot was won on January 5, 2018. If there is no jackpot winner in tonight’s drawing, the estimated jackpot for the Friday, January 8 drawing will be $490 million with an estimated cash value of $372.3 million.

The Wednesday night Powerball® jackpot carries an annuity value of $410 million and a cash prize of $316.4 million. This is the highest the Powerball® jackpot has been since March 2019 when a $768.4 million jackpot was won in Wisconsin.

“We wish all of our Powerball and Mega Millions players in Pennsylvania good luck, as we encourage responsible play,” said Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko. “We’re proud to be able to say that the PA Lottery is the only lottery in the U.S. that dedicates all of its proceeds to programs that benefit older adults.”

Mega Millions® and Powerball® tickets can be purchased in-store or online at palottery.com or by using the Lottery’s Official App. Pooling ticket purchases with friends can be a fun way to play responsibly. To help players manage their pooled ticket purchases, Pool Play forms are available at www.palottery.com.

Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball® and Mega Millions® winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. The holder of the winning ticket should sign the back of the ticket and contact the nearest Lottery office.