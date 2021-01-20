Pennsylvania: Knoll Inc. to Expand in Montgomery County

Gov. Wolf Announces Furniture Manufacturer to Expand in Montgomery County, Creating New Jobs and Recommitting to Growth in PA

Harrisburg, PA (STL.News) Governor Tom Wolf announced that Knoll, Inc., a designer and manufacturer of workplace and residential furniture with a longtime presence in the commonwealth, has relocated a manufacturing line from Michigan to Pennsylvania and expanding its footprint in the commonwealth. This project will create at least 138 new, full-time jobs and will position the company for future growth in the state.

“Knoll’s move and expansion plans demonstrate its continuing commitment to maintaining a presence in our commonwealth,” Gov. Wolf said. “I’m pleased that Knoll has recognized the talent that our workforce has to offer and has chosen to continue its growth in Pennsylvania.”

Knoll is taking a three-step relocation approach in its expansion effort, which was initiated in 2020 and is continuing through 2021. First, the company has relocated its textile team from East Greenville to a new 57,000-square-foot facility in Quakertown. Next, the company has relocated a manufacturing line from its Michigan facility to its East Greenville facility. Finally, it will relocate and expand its Allentown mixing center facility to a site close to the East Greenville location. Knoll expects to grow its mixing center from 300,000 square feet to 500,000 square feet within the next three years.

“Since our founders established our first manufacturing operations in East Greenville during the 1940s, Knoll has been committed to this area and the skilled workforce it offers,” said Chris Baldwin, COO & President, Knoll Workplace. “We are pleased to partner with Governor Wolf and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to expand our presence once again.”

Knoll received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for a $425,000 Pennsylvania First grant, $276,000 in Job Creation Tax Credits to be distributed upon creation of the new jobs, and $82,800 in funding for job training. The company has pledged to invest at least $6.8 million into the project and has committed to creating at least 138 jobs and retain an additional 920 jobs over the next three years.

The project was coordinated by the Governor’s Action Team, an experienced group of economic development professionals who report directly to the governor and work with businesses that are considering locating or expanding in Pennsylvania.

Knoll works with architects and designers, as well as commercial, education, health care and government organizations worldwide to create inspired modern interiors. The company’s award-winning portfolio includes open plan and private office furniture, ergonomic and lounge seating, modular storage, textiles, and accessories.

For more information about the Governor’s Action Team or DCED, visit dced.pa.gov