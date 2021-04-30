  • Fri. Apr 30th, 2021
Pennsylvania: Jerry Roneker Going To Prison On Meth Charge

Apr 30, 2021
Pennsylvania Man, Jerry J. Roneker Going To Prison For 10 Years On Meth Charge

BUFFALO, N.Y (STL.News) U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. announced today that Jerry J. Roneker, Jr., 43, of Correy, PA, who was convicted of possessing with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, was sentenced to serve 120 months in prison by U.S. District Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Misha A. Coulson, who handled the case, stated that on March 9, 2019, while on routine patrol in the Town of Chautauqua, Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Deputies observed the defendant’s vehicle, bearing Pennsylvania license plates, cross the center line of the road.  After conducting a traffic stop, deputies observed a smoking pipe in the front of the vehicle.  Deputies asked Roneker and a passenger to exit the vehicle at which time they noticed two large chunks of suspected methamphetamine.  During a pat down of the defendant, deputies located a loaded 9mm handgun.  A search of the vehicle led to the seizure of $10,210 in U.S. currency, suspected ecstasy pills, packaging materials, a digital scale, drug paraphernalia, Xanax pills, MDMA pills, Suboxone strips, and two hypodermic needles.

The sentencing is the result of an investigation by the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, under the direction of Sheriff James Quattrone, and the Drug Enforcement Administration, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Ray Donovan, New York Field Division.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

Waqar Nawaz has published content for STL.News for approximately three years. He is dedicated to publishing news released by the US Department of Justice. He actively monitors the web for fresh releases to help keep the public informed.

