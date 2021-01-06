Pennsylvania: Jason Gusoff Sentenced for Multiple Crimes

Pennsylvania Man, Jason Gusoff Sentenced for Conspiracy to Commit Arson and Defraud Insurance Company of More than $100,000

PHILADELPHIA (STL.News) First Assistant United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced today that Jason Gusoff, 45 years old, of Richboro, PA was sentenced today by United States District Court Judge C. Darnell Jones, II, to 60 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $105,486 in restitution for conspiring to destroy his business by arson in order to collect insurance proceeds.

In 2008, Gusoff enlisted a co-conspirator to set fire to Gusoff’s business, California Tanning Salon, located on Roosevelt Boulevard in Philadelphia. Once the damage was caused, Gusoff submitted requests for payment to the business’ insurance company while making materially false representations that he was not responsible for the loss caused by the fire. These false representations resulted in Gusoff receiving $105,486 from the insurance company.

The defendant was indicted for the crime in February 2011 but then fled the United States prior to trial. In February 2019, thanks to the coordinated efforts of the Cambodian Police, the United States Marshal Service (USMS), and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), the defendant was captured in Cambodia and promptly returned to the Eastern District of Pennsylvania to answer to his crimes.

“If you are charged with a federal crime in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, you will not be able to evade justice by fleeing to another country,” said First Assistant U.S. Attorney Williams. “We will find you and hold you accountable for your actions. In this case, the defendant was captured, convicted, and will spend five years behind bars.”

“Arson is a violent crime which ATF takes very seriously,” said Matthew Varisco, Special Agent in charge of ATF’s Philadelphia Field Division. “The capture and subsequent sentencing of Gusoff exemplifies the dedication of ATF and the United States Attorney’s office to fully prosecute those individuals who commit acts of arson.”

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, and is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Jeanine Linehan.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today