Pennsylvania: Investment in Rail Infrastructure & 200 Jobs Statewide

Harrisburg, PA (STL.News) Governor Tom Wolf announced the approval of 26 rail freight improvement projects that will enhance freight mobility while creating or sustaining more than 200 jobs across Pennsylvania.

“Investing in our states rail system creates jobs and supports efficient freight travel,” said Gov. Wolf. “These investments help us build a world-class infrastructure system and support the business community.”

The State Transportation Commission voted to approve $31.3 million for the projects through the Rail Transportation Assistance Program (RTAP) and the Rail Freight Assistance Program (RFAP).

Pennsylvania has 65 operating railroads, which is more than any other state. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is committed to working with private rail operators and rail-served businesses to construct new rail lines and assist in maintaining and improving Pennsylvania’s roughly 5,600 miles of freight lines.

