July 6, 2021

HarrisburgPA (STL.News) Governor Tom Wolf ordered the commonwealth flag on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings, and grounds in Montgomery County to fly at half-staff in honor of firefighter Sean W. DeMuynck of the Lower Merion Fire Department, who died in the line of duty on Monday, July 5, 2021.

The commonwealth flag shall be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Saturday, July 10, 2021.  The United States flag is to remain at full staff.

All Pennsylvanians are invited to participate in this tribute.

InGovernor, Pennsylvania, Sean W. DeMuynck, tom wolf
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Michigan AG Defending Constitutionality of NY Anti-Discrimination Law Previous post Michigan AG Defending Constitutionality of NY Anti-Discrimination Law
Pennsylvanians to Take Precautions from Extreme Summer Heat Next post Pennsylvanians to Take Precautions from Extreme Summer Heat

More Stories

Recent Post

Top Category

General

Politics

Business

Entertainment

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x