Harrisburg, PA (STL.News) Governor Tom Wolf ordered the commonwealth flag on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings, and grounds in Montgomery County to fly at half-staff in honor of firefighter Sean W. DeMuynck of the Lower Merion Fire Department, who died in the line of duty on Monday, July 5, 2021.
The commonwealth flag shall be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Saturday, July 10, 2021. The United States flag is to remain at full staff.
All Pennsylvanians are invited to participate in this tribute.
