Pennsylvania: Half-Staff Flags in Honor of Peace Officers Memorial Day

  • Fri. May 14th, 2021
May 14, 2021 , memorial day, Pennsylvania, tom wolf
Gov. Wolf Orders US, Commonwealth Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Peace Officers Memorial Day

HarrisburgPA (STL.News) Governor Tom Wolf ordered all United States and Commonwealth of Pennsylvania flags on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds to fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Saturday, May 15, 2021, in honor of Peace Officers Memorial Day.

“On this day, we pay tribute to all those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service of our commonwealth,” said Governor Wolf.  “We honor them and their dedication to keeping our commonwealth safe.”

By order of the White House, the United States flag shall be lowered to half-staff and remain lowered until sunset on Saturday, May 15.  The Commonwealth flag has flown at half-staff since Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in honor of the victims of the COVID-19 pandemic and should continue to fly at half-staff until further notice.

Pennsylvanians may also shine blue lights to honor law enforcement officials on Peace Officers Memorial Day.

All Pennsylvanians are invited to participate in this tribute.

