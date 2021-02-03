Pennsylvania Governor Wolf Delivers 2021 Budget Address

Harrisburg, PA (STL.News) Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf delivered his 2021 Budget Address virtually, via a prerecorded video. The governor updated Pennsylvanians on the state of the commonwealth and announced his budget proposal for the 2021-2022 fiscal year.

Governor Wolf believes that Pennsylvanians are facing too many barriers – from an unfair tax system to an education system that is unequal and underfunded. The governor wants to lower barriers for working families and make it easier for people to succeed in Pennsylvania. Governor Wolf’s budget plan will cut taxes for working families and businesses, while investing more money in education and workforce development.