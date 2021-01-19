Pennsylvania Governor Wolf Congratulates Dr. Levine

Gov. Wolf Congratulates, Thanks Dr. Levine Following Nomination by President-Elect Biden

Harrisburg, PA (STL.News) Governor Tom Wolf released the followed statement on Dr. Rachel Levine’s nomination to serve as assistant secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services:

“I offer my heartfelt congratulations to Dr. Rachel Levine on her appointment by President-Elect Biden to serve as his assistant secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services.

“Dr. Levine is a highly skilled and valued member of my administration and she will be greatly missed. She has been a wise and dedicated partner during this pandemic and throughout her career with the commonwealth. I couldn’t be prouder of the tireless work she’s done to serve Pennsylvanians and protect the public health.

“During her tenure at the Department of Health, Dr. Levine was instrumental in establishing the state’s medical marijuana program, bringing national awareness to opioid use disorder, and highlighting and promoting the need for adequate medical care and access for the LGBTQ community. Over the past year, her steady hand and calm approach were critical to managing Pennsylvania’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Her work for our commonwealth has been transformational and I appreciate it more than I can say. I and the people of Pennsylvania owe her a debt of gratitude for her leadership, strength and dedication to protecting every person’s health amid unprecedented circumstances – and, at times, amid hateful distractions. Dr. Levine is both competent and compassionate, and never lets the anger or fear of others sway her from her goals.

“Thank you, Dr. Levine, for your commitment, your example, and your legacy.”

The governor expects to make an announcement regarding Dr. Levine’s replacement later in the week.