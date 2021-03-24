Pennsylvania Governor: Remembrance of Victims in Colorado

Harrisburg, PA (STL.News) In honor and respect for the victims of the senseless violence in Boulder, Colorado, Governor Tom Wolf today released a statement calling for a reduction in gun violence:

“Once again, our nation has experienced the trauma and heartbreak of a mass shooting. These senseless acts of violence are not who we are as a country and too many families and communities are being devastated by gun violence. The violence in Colorado that took 10 lives followed horrible gun violence that claimed eight people last week in Georgia. This cannot and will not be tolerated. Today, as we think of the victims in Boulder and their families, I encourage all Pennsylvanians to remain united and stand strong in our commitment to peace and hope.

“We cannot stand by and let the false narrative that there’s nothing we can do to prevent gun violence continue. Yesterday I stood with advocates in Pennsylvania to call for common sense changes to our laws to reduce gun violence and protect our communities and our families. We need to take action and make those changes now, before more lives are lost.”