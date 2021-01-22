Pennsylvania Governor: Photo Printing Lab Relocated to York County

Gov. Wolf Announces Photo Printing Lab Moving Out-of-State Headquarters to York County, Creating More Than 100 New Jobs

Harrisburg, PA (STL.News) Governor Tom Wolf announced that Nations Photo Lab, an affiliate of Gallery Blocks LLC (d/b/a Artsy Couture) — a leading professional full-service photography printing lab formerly headquartered in Cockeysville, Maryland — has its headquarters to Springettsbury Township, York County. The relocation will create 125 new, full-time jobs in the Susquehanna Valley.

“In this digital era, memories can be captured using many different devices, but they can only be eternally preserved in print,” said Gov. Wolf. “Pennsylvania is happy to welcome Artsy Couture to the commonwealth and is proud to support them as they create jobs, capture life’s moments, and provide a critical service to local photographers.”

As part of Artsy Couture’s relocation and expansion efforts, the company has purchased an existing 73,850-square-foot building in Springettsbury Township. The relocation includes the purchase of the building, renovations, new equipment, furniture, and job training costs. The company has committed to investing $5.6 million into the project.

“Our new, larger manufacturing space in York County will allow us to bring our teams together to increase efficiency, encourage collaboration and support the future growth of our business,” said Artsy Couture President Harvis Kramer. “This site will offer great flexibility in our future growth across the U.S.”

Nations Photo Lab received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for the project. The proposal includes a $50,000 Pennsylvania First grant, $125,000 in Job Creation Tax Credits to be distributed upon creating the new jobs, and a $52,800 workforce training grant. The company has also been encouraged by DCED to apply for a $2 million loan through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA).

The project was coordinated by the Governor’s Action Team, an experienced group of economic development professionals who report directly to the Governor and work with businesses that are considering relocating to or expanding in Pennsylvania.

“On behalf of YCEA, I am delighted to welcome Artsy Couture to York County,” said Kevin Schreiber, president & CEO of the York County Economic Alliance. “Our team was pleased to support the site search process and coordinate efforts with the Governor’s Action Team.”

Artsy Couture is part of a family of brands under the Millman Multimedia umbrella. Its first company was founded in 1999 by CEO Ryan Millman. The full-service photography lab specializes in printing innovative products such as professional quality photo prints, museum-quality canvas prints, bright metal prints, rustic wood products, archival photo albums, photo books and more.