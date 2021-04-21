Pennsylvania Governor on Justice for George Floyd

Harrisburg, PA (STL.News) Governor Tom Wolf released the following statement on the guilty verdicts in the George Floyd murder trial:

“George Floyd’s murder was a tragedy. Sadly, it is a tragedy that has been repeated time and time again in our nation.

“Today, we have seen justice for George Floyd. But we must acknowledge that we are living within a broken system.

“We know that one verdict will not, by itself, change the course of our nation. But this verdict was made possible by the bravery and ceaseless advocacy of people who stood up and called for change, and it marks a turning point. Thank you to all of the community leaders and advocates who called for justice and refused to be silenced.

“The work of changing policing, of fighting for racial justice, of ending centuries of discriminatory and traumatic policymaking, is hard and painful. It is also, above all, necessary.

“As we reflect on the memory of George Floyd, and all those who came before and after him, we can celebrate a measure of peace, knowing that justice has been done today. Tomorrow, we must reaffirm our commitment to doing the hard work to address injustice and inequality in every community across the nation.”