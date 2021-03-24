Pennsylvania Governor: Meg Snead as Secretary of Human Services

Harrisburg, PA (STL.News) Governor Tom Wolf announced his intention to nominate Meg Snead to serve as the next Secretary of the Department of Human Services (DHS). Snead’s nomination comes after current DHS Secretary Teresa Miller announced her departure from the administration effective April 30, 2021.

“Meg Snead is an exceptional public servant whose background includes extensive experience in policy development for Pennsylvania’s most vulnerable citizens,” said Gov. Wolf. “She has dedicated her career to ensuring individuals have necessary social determinants of health, like adequate access to housing and health care. Meg began her career in Pennsylvania with DHS where she was integral in managing strategic policy initiatives for the commonwealth’s medical assistance programs for both physical and behavioral health services. I look forward to the successes of the department to better the lives of Pennsylvanians with her leading the charge.”

Most recently, Snead served as Gov. Wolf’s Secretary of Policy and Planning overseeing the administration’s development and implementation of policy priorities, including the COVID-19 pandemic response, ensuring access to health care, and breaking barriers to critical human services. Snead comes to Pennsylvania with a background in affordable housing, homelessness, and health care policy, having spent 10 years working in the nonprofit industry in the Denver area.

Snead holds a bachelor’s in government from the University of South Carolina and a master’s in political science from the University of Colorado.

“I want to thank Teresa for devoting her career in the commonwealth to its people,” said Gov. Wolf. “During her tenure, she was instrumental in ensuring Pennsylvanians had access to health care, designing programs to break generational poverty, and redesigned Pennsylvania’s employment and training programs for people who use public assistance. I wish Teresa and her family well as she makes this transition and during future endeavors.”