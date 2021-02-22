Pennsylvania Governor: Flags to Half-Staff to Honor Phillip C. Ginter

Harrisburg, PA (STL.News) Governor Tom Wolf ordered the commonwealth flag on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds in Snyder County to immediately be flown at half-staff in honor of firefighter Phillip C. Ginter of the Rescue Hose Company of Beavertown, who died in the line of duty on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021.

The commonwealth flag has flown at half-staff since Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in honor of the victims of the COVID-19 pandemic and should continue to fly at half-staff until further notice. The United States flag is to remain at full-staff.

All Pennsylvanians are invited to participate in this tribute.