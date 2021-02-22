Politics

Pennsylvania Governor: Flags to Half-Staff to Honor Phillip C. Ginter

ByPublisher3

Feb 22, 2021 , , ,

Harrisburg, PA (STL.News) Governor Tom Wolf ordered the commonwealth flag on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds in Snyder County to immediately be flown at half-staff in honor of firefighter Phillip C. Ginter of the Rescue Hose Company of Beavertown, who died in the line of duty on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021.

The commonwealth flag has flown at half-staff since Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in honor of the victims of the COVID-19 pandemic and should continue to fly at half-staff until further notice.  The United States flag is to remain at full-staff.

All Pennsylvanians are invited to participate in this tribute.

READ
Virginia Attorney General Herring’s Legislative Package To Go Into Effect Tomorrow

By Publisher3

Related Post

Politics

Wisconsin Governor: 2021-23 Capital Budget Recommendations

Feb 22, 2021 Publisher3
Politics

Virginia Governor: Legislation to Abolish Death Penalty

Feb 22, 2021 Publisher3
Politics

South Dakota Governor Noem Signs Bills into Law

Feb 22, 2021 Publisher3