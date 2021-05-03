Pennsylvania Governor Encourages to ‘Take Your Shot’

Gov. Wolf Joins Philadelphia Flyers Organization to Encourage Pennsylvanians to ‘Take Your Shot’

Harrisburg, PA (STL.News) Governor Tom Wolf today visited the Philadelphia Flyers organization at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia to discuss COVID-19 vaccine efforts in Pennsylvania. The Flyers recently launched a comprehensive COVID-19 vaccine campaign, ‘Take Your Shot’, encouraging Pennsylvanians to get vaccinated.

“Today, Pennsylvania has hit a significant milestone in our vaccination efforts. Now, 50 percent of Pennsylvanians have received their first vaccination,” said Gov. Wolf. “We must continue this important momentum to make it safe for all of us to come together and cheer on our favorite teams again. We all have a part to play in overcoming this disease that took so much from so many over the past year. We can do it by all Pennsylvanians getting vaccinated as soon as possible.”

The governor was joined by President of Business Operation for the Philadelphia Flyers and Wells Fargo Center Valerie Camillo, Chief Medical Officer for the University of Pennsylvania Health System P.J. Brennan, MD, and a special appearance made by Philadelphia Flyers’ mascot Gritty.

“Governor Wolf encouraged us to get involved in the fight to end this pandemic, and we’ve answered that call with the ‘Take Your Shot’ campaign, which has been a tremendous success,” said Valerie Camillo, Flyers President of Business Operations. “The Flyers are part of the fabric of this city and our entire region, so we’re doing our part to keep people safe, end this pandemic, and get back to doing the things we love with our friends and family – like cheering on the Flyers at Wells Fargo Center.”

The Flyers’ ‘Take Your Shot’ Campaign is in partnership with Penn Medicine, the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium, and the city of Philadelphia. The public health campaign is an online vaccination information hub, PSA-style video with coaches, players, and other Flyers personalities, as well as events throughout the city encouraging vaccination efforts in Philadelphia and surrounding counties.

“For Pennsylvanians with fewer risk factors it may not seem like it’s worth going out of your way for a vaccine right now, but vaccinations will not only protect you they will protect your family and community. The sooner we all get vaccinated, the sooner we can safely get back to doing the things we’ve missed – like cheering on the Flyers in person. So please, listen to our friend Gritty, and Take Your Shot.”

To further address hesitancy, the Wolf Administration is encouraging Pennsylvanians to get vaccinated through website information, social media posts, press conferences, and a soon-to-launch statewide media campaign.

Visit the state Department of Health website for a map of vaccine providers for locations outside of Philadelphia.