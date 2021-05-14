Pennsylvania Governor Awards Relief to Restaurants & Hospitality Industry

Wolf Administration Awards Millions of Dollars in Pandemic Relief to Restaurants and Hospitality Industry

Businesses Encouraged to Apply for Hospitality Industry Recovery Program Funding

Harrisburg, PA (STL.News) The $145 million COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program (CHIRP) launched by the Wolf administration is successfully providing pandemic financial relief to Pennsylvania’s restaurant and hospitality industry. Gov. Tom Wolf announced the program early this year after his administration secured a transfer of $145 million for grants to support the hospitality industry.

“These state-funded grants provide the critical relief that family-owned and local businesses across the state need to recover from the pandemic and build our economy stronger,” said Gov. Wolf. “Millions of dollars in immediate relief has gone to business owners to help them get back on their feet, hire employees and support local economies. If the grants are still available in your county; I urge you to apply.”

The state has worked with counties and economic development partners to quickly disburse millions to the hospitality industry with several already announcing at least $50 million in grants. Most recently awarding funding to restaurants, bars, and other businesses in various counties across the state including: $15 million to Allegheny County, $6.5 million in York County, $4.1 million to Lehigh County, $3.5 million to Northampton County, $3.4 million in Luzerne County, $3.3 million in Berks County, $3 million in Erie County, $3 million in Dauphin County, more than $2 million to Washington County, $1.8 million in Centre County, $1.2 million in Lycoming County, more than $1 million to Adams County, and nearly $900,000 to Clearfield County.

Following the creation of the program, the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) acted quickly to disburse the $145 million in the form of block grants to all 67 counties based on population.

Counties administer the funding through one or more designated Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) or Community Economic Development Organization (CEDO), which began processing applications from businesses in each county on March 15. Funding must be provided to businesses by July 15, 2021.

For more information on the program, including eligibility requirements and application procedures visit COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program (CHIRP)