Pennsylvania Governor: $2 Million Funding to Organizations

Governor Wolf Awards $2 Million in Funding to Community Organizations Impacted by COVID-19

Harrisburg, PA (STL.News) Governor Tom Wolf announced that 43 projects totaling nearly $2 million have been approved for funding under the COVID-19 Relief – Supporting Elm and Main (SEAM) program.

“Over the past year, communities across the commonwealth have faced devastating impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic, during which Pennsylvania’s network of community development organizations never ceased answering the call for help,” said Gov. Wolf. “Our Elm Street and Main Street programs work tirelessly year in and year out—even in the best of times—to improve their communities, and this funding will provide them with the support they need to overcome the challenges they’ve recently faced.”

A list of approved projects can be found here.

SEAM provides financial assistance to community revitalization organizations dedicated to community and economic development in older and historic downtowns, commercial districts, and neighborhoods according to the principles of the Elm Street and Main Street approaches. The program, supported by Keystone Communities funding, is intended to assist Elm Street and Main Street organizations that have been economically impacted by COVID-19.

Eligible applicants for the program included designated Keystone Main Street, Keystone Elm Street, or Keystone Communities organizations, 2020 Nationally Accredited Main Street programs, and community development organizations. Applicants were required to employ, and continue to employ for at least the next year, a paid professional manager or coordinator responsible for the administration of the revitalization strategy/program.