Pennsylvania: Funding for Businesses in Bucks, Franklin, Luzerne

Governor Wolf Announces Nearly $2.7 Million in Funding to Help Businesses in Bucks, Franklin, Luzerne Counties Grow and Create Jobs

Harrisburg, PA (STL.News) Governor Tom Wolf announced nearly $2.7 million in low-interest loans through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA) for three projects that will help companies in Bucks, Franklin, and Luzerne counties expand their operations, renovate facilities, and create jobs.

“Pennsylvania manufacturers drive our economy, providing critical goods, services, and jobs to consumers and workers across the commonwealth,” said Gov. Wolf. “The funding approved today through PIDA will help businesses in three counties grow and improve their operations through additional space and more efficient equipment and processes.”

In 2021, PIDA has approved $10,352,200 in low-interest loans that have resulted in $18,422,110 in private investment and supported 335 created and retained full-time jobs.

The approved projects are as follows:

Bucks County

Harry J. Lawall and Son, Inc., a manufacturer of custom prosthetics and orthotics, through Bucks County Economic Development Corporation, was approved for a 15-year, $1.83 million PIDA real estate loan at a 1 percent reset rate to acquire and renovate a 38,276-square-foot manufacturing facility situated on 4.88 acres in Middletown Township. The relocation will allow the company to consolidate five manufacturing, warehousing, and office facilities, creating a more efficient and cohesive environment. The company was also approved for a 10-year, $200,000 PIDA M&E loan at a 2 percent fixed rate to purchase machinery and equipment for the new facility, including sanding machines, air compressors, workbenches, an oven and hood, drum sanders, bandsaws, dust collectors, 3D printers, robotics equipment, milling machines and a bio sculpture machine. The total project cost is $4.06 million, and the company will retain 98 existing positions.

Franklin County

American Print Consultants, LLC (APC), through Franklin County Area Development Corporation, was approved for a 15-year, $400,000 PIDA loan at a 1 percent reset rate to acquire a 28,311-square-foot facility in Chambersburg Borough. The company has outgrown its current facility, and the new facility will provide additional office, warehouse, and manufacturing space including two loading docks. APC is a manufacturer of printing products, parts and services. The total project cost is $1,275,000 and APC will retain 13 full-time jobs within three years.

Luzerne County

National HVAC Manufacturing Company, LLC, through NEPA Alliance, was approved for a 15-year, $268,750 PIDA loan at a 1 percent reset rate to renovate its 20,600-square-foot manufacturing facility in Wyoming Borough and purchase machinery and equipment. The renovations will make the space more efficient through the installation of new flooring and lighting, a new HVAC system, hydronic boilers, new gas and sewer lines, and updated bathrooms and office space. National HVAC Manufacturing Company is a manufacturer and retailer of residential gas-fired and oil-fired cast-iron boilers. The total project cost is $537,500, and the company will create five and retain two full-time jobs within three years.