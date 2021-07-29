Pennsylvania: East End Redevelopment Site to Get Funding

Wolf Administration: Aliquippa’s East End Redevelopment Site to Get New Funding for Environmental Assessment

Harrisburg, PA (STL.News) Governor Tom Wolf announced today the approval of $37,500 in new funding through the Industrial Sites Reuse Program (ISRP) to the City of Aliquippa for an environmental site assessment in the city’s East End Redevelopment Site in Beaver County.

“ISRP funding is critical for ensuring that any potentially harmful chemicals can be identified and addressed at this site before moving forward in bringing new life to the property and its surrounding community,” said Gov. Wolf.

The East End Redevelopment Site contains 52 contiguous parcels centered along Franklin Avenue in Aliquippa, totaling approximately 4.5 acres owned and controlled by the city and the Beaver County Redevelopment Authority. In addition, the site is located immediately adjacent to vehicular ramps that provide access and egress to Route 51, a major highway corridor along the Ohio River. Two remaining commercial structures were recently demolished.

This funding supports a Phase II Environmental Site Assessment on six of the parcels and will include any soil borings and groundwater sampling necessary to address the identified environmental conditions at the site. The Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) recommends the addition of a second round of groundwater sampling be incorporated into the scope of work for proper groundwater characterization. The site is also within 200 yards of the Aliquippa Industrial Park, containing 25 active warehousing, light manufacturing, and wholesale operations. Given the site location, the end use is likely to be commercial.

“These environmental assessments are crucial first steps to take in bringing a new appeal to formerly underutilized or unused spaces—making sure they are safe and destined to spur economic development in the region,” said Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Dennis Davin.

The ISRP provides loans and grants for environmental assessments and remediation carried out by eligible applicants who did not cause or contribute to the contamination. The program is designed to foster the cleanup of environmental contamination at industrial sites, thereby bringing blighted land into productive reuse.

“The funds provided through the IRSP will allow DEP to begin the revitalization of these sites and keep efforts of environmental justice active across our communities,” said DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell.