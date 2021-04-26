Pennsylvania: DelGrosso Foods Expands Operations in Blair County

Harrisburg, PA (STL.News) Governor Tom Wolf announced that longtime Pennsylvania-based DelGrosso Foods, the oldest family-owned pasta sauce producer in the United States, will continue to call Pennsylvania home by expanding its manufacturing operations in Blair County.

The company will convert a recently acquired 166,000 square-foot vacant facility in Antis Township into an expanded pasta sauce manufacturing space through the addition of a new sauce manufacturing line, allowing the company to more than double its production.

“DelGrosso Foods is a nationally recognized food manufacturer known by many Pennsylvanians, whether in the grocery store aisle or at home in our kitchens, and it has supplied consumers across the country with its trusted products for decades,” said Gov. Wolf. “My administration is pleased to support this second- and third-generation run, historic Pennsylvania business in its latest expansion in the commonwealth that will increase production capabilities and bring new, good-paying jobs to Altoona and surrounding communities.”

DelGrosso received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for a $166,800 workforce development grant to help the company train workers and was encouraged to apply for the department’s Manufacturing Tax Credit (MTC) program. The company has committed to investing $60 million into the project, retaining 90 current positions and creating nearly 50 new, full-time family-sustaining manufacturing jobs over the next three years.

“We’ve made numerous additions to our existing Tipton sauce plant over the decades, adding warehousing space and expanded production capacity where we could. In order to continue to grow, our only option at this point is to add a second facility,” said second-generation family member and CEO Joe DelGrosso. “It’s the largest step in the history of the family business since my parents packed those first cans of sauce over 70 years ago.”

The project was coordinated by the Governor’s Action Team, an experienced group of economic development professionals who report directly to the governor and work with businesses that are considering locating or expanding in Pennsylvania.

The company was also approved for a $1.5 million Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) grant.

“We have a highly dedicated, world-class workforce right here in Blair County that produces DelGrosso branded products for distribution nationally and internationally, packs private label (store brand) products for half of the top 20 grocers in America and produces sauce or salsa for several national brands. We are excited for the next step,” said third-generation family member and Chief Sales and Marketing Officer Michael DelGrosso.

“There is no better economic development strategy than helping home-grown manufacturers expand. The DelGrosso name is not just a business, it’s a family and community favorite,” said Altoona-Blair County Development Corporation President and CEO Stephen McKnight. “We appreciate the support the administration has provided along with the engagement from our local elected officials.”

In 1943, Mafalda and Ferdinand DelGrosso bought a small restaurant on 17th Street in Altoona. Thanks to an original sauce recipe, DelGrosso’s Café soon became famous for the best spaghetti dinner in town. Soon after, in 1947 DelGrosso Foods was established, and today the company produces its original line of pasta sauce in addition to pizza sauces, sloppy joe sauce, salsas, organic sauces, and an ultra-premium line of pasta sauce, La Famiglia DelGrosso.