Pennsylvania: Cardinal Systems’ Expansion in Schuylkill & York Counties

Wolf Administration: Family-Owned PA Manufacturer Expands, Bringing New Jobs to Schuylkill and York Counties

Harrisburg, PA (STL.News) Governor Tom Wolf announced that Cardinal Systems, Inc., a family-owned custom fabricator and manufacturer of steel wall panels, thermomoulded and extruded plastic products, and vinyl pool liners, will expand its existing operation and production capacity at its facilities in North Manheim Township, Schuylkill County, and Manchester Township, York County, investing nearly $9 million into the multi-site expansion, retaining more than 300 jobs and creating nearly 60 new, full-time jobs.

“Cardinal Systems’ expansion will not only support keeping up with an increased consumer demand, but it will improve and make safer the company’s Schuylkill County facility, all while bringing dozens of new manufacturing jobs to communities in both York and Schuylkill counties,” said Gov. Wolf. “Bringing these new, full-time opportunities to Pennsylvanians in our renowned manufacturing industry has never been more important as the state recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Cardinal is expanding after experiencing an increased demand for its products. The company was established in Schuylkill County in 1976 and is a leading manufacturer of steel and plastic products, custom fabricates and manufactures steel wall panels, thermomoulded and extruded plastic products, and vinyl liners for the swimming pool industry.

“We are excited to embark on this expansion of our manufacturing facility during this unprecedented busy time brought on by the pandemic. As a family-owned business, we believe strongly in investing in our people and our operation as a way to provide a solid foundation for our success as an American manufacturer. We look forward to using this opportunity for growth to pave the way for our future,” said Cardinal Systems, Inc., Owner Rachel Bradley.

Specifically, the company will expand its Schuylkill County headquarters, which will include the construction of new office and warehouse space. This expansion will streamline its shipping operations, repurpose its existing warehouse facility, reduce truck traffic on Route 61, allow the company to increase capacity on its production floor, and create additional offices, open work centers, and training space for ongoing training needs.

A critical component of this project is the need for upgrades to the on-site storm sewer system at the Schuylkill County project site, mitigating flooding events for this location while providing increased capacity for additional businesses along Route 61.

The York County portion of the project will include the installation of required IT data lines, HVAC systems and office space in an existing area of an adjacent building. This will allow Cardinal to expand its vinyl liner production facility through the installation of new equipment and increased storage capacity.

“The Cardinal team is very excited about our building expansion. We appreciate the support of the Governor’s Action Team in achieving our goals. The new warehouse and office space will allow Cardinal to continue to expand and grow our operations and to continue to be an employer of choice in Schuylkill County,” said Cardinal Systems, Inc., President Deb Haase.

The company received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for a $258,000 Pennsylvania First Grant, a $59,000 workforce development grant to help the company train workers, and a $3 million Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA) loan. The company has committed to investing at least $8.8 million into the project, retaining 300 current positions and creating at least 59 new jobs over the next three years.

“We are excited to see the next generation of the Bradley family making such a significant investment in both their facility and their employees which will further enhance their continued growth as one of Schuylkill County’s leading, family-owned manufacturers. SEDCO is pleased to have assisted them in this project,” said Karen Kenderdine, chairperson of the Schuylkill Economic Development Corporation (SEDCO).

The project was coordinated by the Governor’s Action Team, an experienced group of economic development professionals who report directly to the governor and work with businesses that are considering locating or expanding in Pennsylvania.